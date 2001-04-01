Andrew Luck named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

The former Colts quarterback was a two-time runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Stanford.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is a hall of famer.

Luck was announced as part of a 21-member class of the College Football Hall of Fame Monday by the National Football Foundation.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from Andrew Luck's retirement announcement in August 2019.)

The Stanford alum was twice a runner-up in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Luck went 31-7 as the Cardinal's starting quarterback, passing for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. In 2011, he won the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

"He was the best of his generation and is still a measuring stick for all quarterbacks who have come after him," said Stanford head football coach David Shaw.

"I'm so honored to be a member of the Class of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame," Luck told his alma mater. "I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Stanford, especially my coaches, teammates and wife."

Luck was drafted by the Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He threw for over 23,000 yards and 171 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Colts, though he missed half of the 2015 season and all of 2017 with injuries.

After returning to form in 2018, passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, Luck abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason.

Luck returned to Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night, attending the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia with former Indianapolis teammate Ryan Kelly, who played for the Crimson Tide.

Luck has kept a relatively low profile since stepping away from the game. He and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Lucy, in November 2019.

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2022.

FULL 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOF CLASS

PLAYERS

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)

Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)

Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)

Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)

Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)

Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)

Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)

Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)

Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)

Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

COACHES