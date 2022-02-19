Williams rallies Wake Forest past Notre Dame 79-74

The Fighting Irish were 14 of 31 from 3-point range, reaching double figures for the 12th time but losing for the first time when hitting at least 10 3s.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, Jake LaRavia added 20 points and Wake Forest defeated Notre Dame 79-74 on Saturday.

Williams had 13 points in the last 10 minutes, including a layup at the 4:20 mark that put the Demon Deacons up for good 67-66. Khadim Sy then blocked an Irish shot and scored on a jump hook on the other end.

Isaiah Macius hit a 3-pointer to push the Wake Forest lead to 75-70 at the 1:20 mark but the Irish quickly answered with a 3 from the left corner by Cormac Ryan. Williams restored the two-possession lead with another inside basket.

LaRavia iced it with a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left. Wesley had six 3-pointers and 24 points for Notre Dame.