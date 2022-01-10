Heading to the game? Send us photos of your game day swag!

x
Are you going all out in style for the National Championship game Monday? We want to see it!
Credit: AP
Robin Albano poses by the Cotton Bowl Trophy at Playoff Fan Central, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to play in the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan.10 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Some people stick to the basic jersey for game day, but for many, it can be a time to go all out for your team. 

If you're dressing up for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, we want to see your swag!

Send us a message on Facebook, tag us @WTHRcom on Twitter, or send a photo to newsdesk@wthr.com for a chance to be featured!

We caught up with a few fans whose game day style means a little more!

Jack Carlisle, Alabama fan - Commemorative Alabama jacket

Credit: WTHR

"When Alabama wins, I don't know — it gives me peace. I didn't have an earthly father, but I liked 'Bear' Bryant and the old Alabama ways. Whenever he spoke, I was in awe. Just the winning ways of tradition, teamwork and family. 

Paul 'Bear' Bryant told the freshmen, 'When you get a chance, call your mom and dad to tell them how much you appreciate them.' I always tell my kids the same thing.

My wife and my family know I'm a big Alabama fan, they bought the jacket for me in 2012."

Nacho Alabamo - Alabama poncho

"My outfit is a result of a cruise to Coco Maya and being unsupervised for an hour and a half. Pretty much the poncho and a mask are a direct result of that. 

I've been to every home game. I only missed my first one in four years this year because my wife had COVID.

I go all over the entire stadium. I go on the bottom level, I go all the way around along the track, getting the crowd fired up when it's third, fourth down. It's what I live for — it makes me so happy.

I don't take any of this seriously. It's hilarious. I'm hilarious, I know this. But I love doing it because I bring just a little bit of happiness to somebody's day, just bring a little bit of light to somebody's day."

Fans getting ready for College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis