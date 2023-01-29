Coleman scores 20, Ball State downs Northern Illinois 87-69

Jarron Coleman scored 20 points and added six assists for the Cardinals.

DEKALB, Ill. — Jarron Coleman scored 20 points in Ball State's 87-69 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Coleman added six assists for the Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.