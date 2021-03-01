x
Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue 66-58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58 Saturday night. 

Da’Monte Williams added 12 points for the Fighting Illini in their seventh consecutive Big Ten home win dating back to last season. Andre Curbelo, who leads the conference in assists, had six. 

Brandon Newman scored 14 points and big man Trevion Williams scored 14 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers. 

Purdue is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, but Illinois outrebounded the Boilermakers 39-33 in the game.

Illinois shot 48 percent from the field, while Purdue finished at 39 percent.

