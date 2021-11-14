Coan's 3 TD throws lead No. 7 Notre Dame past Virginia 28-3

The Irish are 9-1 with a home game this Saturday against Georgia Tech and a road trip to Stanford the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference schools to 23 games with a 28-3 victory against Virginia Saturday night.

Coan connected with Michael Mayer from 6 yards, Braden Lenzy from 4 yards and Kevin Austin from 15 yards on scoring passes.

Notre Dame also stretched its road winning streak against teams from the ACC to 11 games.

Running back Kyren Williams scored Notre Dame's other touchdown on a 22-yard run to put the Irish ahead 21-0 at halftime.

Virginia played without quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who leads the nation in total offense with an average of 425.3 yards but who sustained a rib injury in a loss to No. 14 BYU two weeks ago.