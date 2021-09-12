x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clifford leads No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards in the loss.
Credit: AP
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and No. 11 Penn State beat Ball State 44-13 Saturday. 

Running back Noah Cain and receiver Jahan Dotson each scored, and linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception for a TD. Jordan Stout also kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions. 

Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards and Carson Steele scored on a 5-yard run for the Cardinals.

Penn State 44, Ball State 13

1 / 4
AP
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Related Articles