Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Stephen Carr ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards as Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky Saturday night.

Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard catch on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory.

Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on its first six possessions and never trailed.