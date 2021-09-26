x
Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

Indiana scored on its first six possessions and never trailed.
Credit: AP
Indiana University running back Stephen Carr breaks a tackle attempt by Western Kentucky University linebacker Will Ignont during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. Carr ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and IU held on to beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Stephen Carr ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards as Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky Saturday night.

Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard catch on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory.

Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on its first six possessions and never trailed.

Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky (2-2).

