Carmel's Ram adds another Australian Open title

Rajeev Ram, a Carmel High School graduate, also won the mixed doubles title in 2019.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Carmel's Rajeev Ram and Barbora Krejcikova combined for their second Australian Open mixed doubles title in three years with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the championship match Saturday.

Krejcikova has won three in a row at Melbourne Park. She partnered Ram, a Carmel High School graduate, in 2019 for the mixed title and combined with Nikola Mektic last year.

Krejcikova and fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova lost the women’s doubles final on Friday to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.