Carmel, Lawrence North to meet in Class 4A final

The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament finals are April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Class 4A state basketball final is a matchup of two teams with just two losses each this season.

Lawrence North (28-2) meets Carmel (25-2) on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Lawrence North coach Jack Keefer has 848 career wins, second on the state’s all-time list.

“I can’t be that old,” Keefer said, laughing.

We asked Keefer what a return to the finals means to him and his program.

“This particular group is just a fun group,” he said. "It’s basically last year’s group without a couple players. We’ve had two years of great camaraderie, great play. I think they’ve lost four games in two years. It’s just been a super group."

Here’s more information from the ISHAA website on the upcoming state basketball finals:

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.

Admission: $15 per person. All tickets are reserved seating, will be socially distanced and for one specific game only. All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone and may be purchased through participating schools using the Ticketmaster app. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, March 30 at 10 am ET. Note: walk-up sales at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will not be available.

Attendance: Limited or no spectators and in accordance with local health guidelines.

Gates Open: Bankers Life Fieldhouse will open its gates to spectators beginning one hour prior to the start of each game.

Class A State Championship | 10 am ET

Kouts (29-2) vs. Barr-Reeve (28-2)

Class 2A State Championship | 1:30 pm ET

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (27-3) vs. Parke Heritage (27-3)

Class 3A State Championship | 5 pm ET

Leo (24-4) vs. Silver Creek (24-4)