Carb Day Recap: Herta crashes, fans embrace rain at IMS after three years away

Drivers and fans throughout the Indianapolis Motor Speedway flocked to the track for the official start of race weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2019, fans swarmed into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Carb Day - the official start of race weekend.

On the track, Colton Herta destroyed his car in a scary crash while exiting Turn 1. The Andretti Autosport driver’s car went airborne, then flipped upside down.

While Herta is uninjured, he will resort to a backup car for Sunday’s race.

It was a dominant day for Chip Ganassi Racing. Tony Kanaan was the fastest car overall of the day. Kanaan, who took home the Berg-Warner trophy in 2013, topped 227.114 mph in his American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Scott Dixon, who will start from the pole on Sunday, was fourth fastest in practice Friday.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden’s team won the Carb Day Pit Stop Competition.

Across IMS, fans who braved a rainy start to the day and waited as crews worked to dry the track, were eventually rewarded with sunshine at the track.

Race fans filled the stands along pit road, giving a glimpse of the some 325,000 fans who are expected to pack into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

After the practice runs, musical groups Morris Day and the Time, Rick Springfield, and Kings of Chaos performed at the Miller Lite Stage.

Experience Carb Day 2022 1/35

2/35

3/35

4/35

5/35

6/35

7/35

8/35

9/35

10/35

11/35

12/35

13/35

14/35

15/35

16/35

17/35

18/35

19/35

20/35

21/35

22/35

23/35

24/35

25/35

26/35

27/35

28/35

29/35

30/35

31/35

32/35

33/35

34/35

35/35 1 / 35