Butler's Hinkle, Blue celebrated on National Bobblehead Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is designated National Bobblehead Day and Butler University is a big part of the celebration with the release of two bobbleheads that pay tribute to Bulldog icons.

The first bobblehead produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features legendary Butler coach and athletic director Tony Hinkle. It features Hinkle wearing a Butler t-shirt standing on a base bearing his name in front of a replica of Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Hinkle bobblehead is holding a football in his right hand, a baseball in his left hand and a basketball under his left arm.

The the second is a replica of the Butler Bulldog Statue that sits outside the Atherton Union on the Butler campus. The statue was a gift from the class of 1996 and is a favorite photo spot on campus.

The special limited edition bobbleheads were created and released through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

They are individually numbered to 2,021 and available for $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.