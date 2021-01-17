x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the game to win their fourth straight home game in the series.
Credit: AP
Butler's Bryce Nze (10) grabs a rebound against Creighton's Antwann Jones (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. Butler won 70-66 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and he found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, leading Butler back from a 13-point deficit to upset No. 8 Creighton 70-66 in overtime Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. 

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the game to win their fourth straight home game in the series.

Creighton squandered a 58-45 lead over the final 7 1/2 minutes and a 66-62 lead in overtime as its six-game winning streak came to an end. 

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays. 

Credit: AP
Butler's Myles Tate (12) is defended by Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)