Butler bringing back Thad Matta as coach

Matta is returning to his alma mater to lead the Butler men's basketball program as head coach for a second time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that the school is bringing back former basketball coach Thad Matta to lead the Bulldogs Men's Basketball program again.

A tweet from the school simply said, "Welcome home."

In 17 years as a college head coach, which includes stints at Butler, Ohio State and Xavier, Matta possesses an incredible record of 439-154 (.740). Matta's teams won 20 or more games in 16 of those 17 seasons, advancing to the NCAA Tournament 13 times. His 2007 and 2012 Ohio State teams reached the Final Four.

Matta most recently served in the role of Associate Athletic Director for Basketball Administration at Indiana University, working closely with Athletic Director Scott Dolson and head coach Mike Woodson.

In a university announcement, Matta said, "Butler is a special place, one that Barb, Ali, Emily and I each chose as our school," said Matta. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men's basketball program. There is a solid foundation in place and I'm confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the Big East. I can't wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse."

Matta graduated from Butler in 1990 where he was a two-year starter after transferring from Southern Illinois as a sophomore. He served as a team captain for Butler Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier on Collier's first team serving as tjhe Bulldogs' head coach in 1989-90.

"The success that Thad has achieved at every one of his programs speaks for itself," said Collier in a statement announcing the hiring. "He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and contagious energy to Butler. I have seen that personally in Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Matta Family – Thad, Barb, Ali and Emily – has a deep appreciation for Butler and I know they join all of the Butler community in how excited we are for what's to come."

After serving as Collier's assistant coach, Matta took the reins and began his head coaching career at Butler in the 2000-01 season and earned Midwestern Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year honors. The Bulldogs set a school-record with 24 wins and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Matta left Butler for the head coaching job at Xavier University, where he coached from 2001-2004. His 2004 team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and the Musketeers posted three straight 26-win seasons under Matta.

At Ohio State from 2004-2017, Matta led OSU to two Final Four appearances including the 2007 National Championship game. The Buckeyes made nine trips to the NCAA Tournament and won the 2008 NIT title. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times and ranks third all-time in winning percentage in Big Ten Conference history (.733).

Butler is planning an event Wednesday, April 6 at Hinkle Fieldhouse to re-introduce Matta.