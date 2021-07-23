'Bronze brick' commemorates Helio's latest Indy 500 win

Helio Castroneves was back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday to collect a unique honor.

A fan favorite was back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday, this time to receive his "bronze brick."

Helio Castroneves was honored with the brick, a new IMS tradition commemorating four-time Indianapolis 500 champions.

"I feel I'm a blessed person, no question about it," Castroneves told 13News. "How amazing to be back here again to remember that day, such an incredible day, such a beautiful day with all the fans. I actually took a little bit of a step back and finally looked, why everyone is saying about this celebration, and I got tears in my eyes watching it. I'm just so happy to be back."

Castroneves is back in the car this weekend for the The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix.

"Feeling great. You know, we just had the Nashville Grand Prix, which was great, a lot of momentum. I see a lot of the drivers putting their elbow out, like 'no worries, you can take advantage' but I want to make sure I get a lot of practices. Even for me, I'm an experienced guy. Still, we've got to get the momentum. It is like riding a bicycle, but you've got to get your muscle memory work as well, so it's been great.

4x Indianapolis 500 champion @h3lio receiving his bronze brick outside of @IMS today. The Captain, Roger Penske, doing the honors.



“You always believed in me my entire life basically”—Helio to his old boss pic.twitter.com/igZhAVWz8q — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 12, 2021