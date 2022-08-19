Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI, police say

This is his second arrest in as many years as a member of the Braves.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Norcross early Friday morning for driving under the influence, according to the Norcross Police Department.

Ozuna was booked at 4:39 a.m. and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the arrest log. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

The Atlanta Braves issued the following statement to 11Alive:

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

This is the second arrest for the 31-year-old in as many seasons with the Braves. He was arrested in 2021 for felony assault after Sandy Springs Police said they witnessed him strangling his wife, although those charges were later dropped. Ozuna was placed on leave and was retroactively suspended by Major League Baseball for the final 20 games of the season.