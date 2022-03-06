Boys Sectional basketball scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Championships
Class 4A
1. Lake Central
Munster 59, Lake Central 44
2. Portage
Chesterton 59, Portage 31
3. Plymouth
S. Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71
4. Elkhart
Penn 68, Concord 44
5. DeKalb
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69
6. Huntington North
Homestead 51, Ft. Wayne South 48
7. Logansport
Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42
8. Noblesville
Westfield 59, Carmel 54
9. Greenfield-Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 83, New Palestine 68
10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls Cathedral 63, Lawrence North 49
11. Ben Davis
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 44
12. Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North 49, Avon 43
13. Greenwood
Franklin 54, Center Grove 45
14. Martinsville
Bloomington North 32, Bloomington South 28, OT
15. Seymour
Floyd Central 77, Jeffersonville 38
16. Ev. North
Ev. North 63, Ev. Harrison 49
Class 3A
17. Hanover Central
Lighthouse CPA 74, Calumet 59
18. Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 64, New Prairie 26
19. Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 46, Glenn 43
20. Maconaquah
Peru 47, Benton Central 43
21. Wawasee
NorthWood 40, Wawasee 23
22. Garrett
Leo 50, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43
23. Norwell
Norwell 62, Oak Hill 61
24. New Castle
Yorktown 60, Jay Co. 41
25. Frankfort
Danville 67, Tri-West 63
26. Edgewood
Brownstown 58, Northview 39
27. Lebanon
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Guerin Catholic 35
28. Speedway
Beech Grove 59, Indpls Washington 52
29. Connersville
Lawrenceburg 45, Franklin Co. 39
30. Salem
N. Harrison 57, Scottsburg 47
31. Princeton=
Sullivan 55, Pike Central 53, OT
32. Boonville
Ev. Bosse 66, Ev. Memorial 63
Class 2A
33. Whiting
Hammond Noll 66, Lake Station 63
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 57, Westville 54
35. Westview
Central Noble 50, Eastside 36
36. Bluffton
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Adams Central 46
37. Winamac
Rensselaer 47, Cass 43
38. Western Boone
Carroll (Flora) 62, Rossville 36
39. Tipton
Tipton 60, Madison-Grant 51
40. Alexandria
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 41
41. Hagerstown
Eastern Hancock 61, Northeastern 48
42. Park Tudor
University 67, Heritage Christian 57
43. S. Putnam
Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48
44. S. Ripley
Triton Central 40, S. Ripley 35
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
46. Tell City
Paoli 68, Eastern (Pekin) 61, OT
47. N. Knox
Linton 37, S. Knox 33
48. Southridge
Forest Park 46, N. Posey 41
Class 1A
49. Kouts
Gary 21st Century 67, Michigan City Marquette 56
50. Triton
Triton 45, Argos 39
51. Fremont
Fremont 58, Elkhart Christian 47
52. Tri-County
N. White 65, Pioneer 46
53. Southern Wells
Southwood 58, Lakeland Christian 57
54. Attica
Lafayette Catholic 63, N. Vermillion 24
55. Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 85, Daleville 50
56. Blue River
Blue River 63, Randolph Southern 56
57. White River Valley
Bloomfield 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 39
58. Bethesda Christian
Indpls Metro 56, Bethesda Christian 48
59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lutheran 48, Greenwood Christian 41
60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Hauser 46
61. Borden
Borden 53, Christian Academy 51
62. Edinburgh
Edinburgh 49, W. Washington 38
63. Loogootee
N. Daviess 35, Barr-Reeve 29
64. Springs Valley
Springs Valley 66, Dubois 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/