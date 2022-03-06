x
Boys Sectional basketball scoreboard

Indiana crowned its 2022 Sectional basketball champions Saturday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional Championships

Class 4A

1. Lake Central
Munster 59, Lake Central 44

2. Portage
Chesterton 59, Portage 31

3. Plymouth
S. Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71

4. Elkhart
Penn 68, Concord 44

5. DeKalb
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69

6. Huntington North
Homestead 51, Ft. Wayne South 48

7. Logansport
Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42

8. Noblesville
Westfield 59, Carmel 54

9. Greenfield-Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 83, New Palestine 68

10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls Cathedral 63, Lawrence North 49

11. Ben Davis
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 44

12. Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North 49, Avon 43

13. Greenwood
Franklin 54, Center Grove 45

14. Martinsville
Bloomington North 32, Bloomington South 28, OT

15. Seymour
Floyd Central 77, Jeffersonville 38

16. Ev. North
Ev. North 63, Ev. Harrison 49

Class 3A  

17. Hanover Central
Lighthouse CPA 74, Calumet 59

18. Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 64, New Prairie 26

19. Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 46, Glenn 43

20. Maconaquah
Peru 47, Benton Central 43

21. Wawasee
NorthWood 40, Wawasee 23

22. Garrett
Leo 50, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43

23. Norwell
Norwell 62, Oak Hill 61

24. New Castle
Yorktown 60, Jay Co. 41

25. Frankfort
Danville 67, Tri-West 63

26. Edgewood
Brownstown 58, Northview 39

27. Lebanon
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Guerin Catholic 35

28. Speedway
Beech Grove 59, Indpls Washington 52

29. Connersville
Lawrenceburg 45, Franklin Co. 39

30. Salem
N. Harrison 57, Scottsburg 47

31. Princeton=
Sullivan 55, Pike Central 53, OT

32. Boonville
Ev. Bosse 66, Ev. Memorial 63

Class 2A

33. Whiting
Hammond Noll 66, Lake Station 63

34. N. Judson
N. Judson 57, Westville 54

35. Westview
Central Noble 50, Eastside 36

36. Bluffton
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Adams Central 46

37. Winamac
Rensselaer 47, Cass 43

38. Western Boone
Carroll (Flora) 62, Rossville 36

39. Tipton
Tipton 60, Madison-Grant 51

40. Alexandria
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 41

41. Hagerstown
Eastern Hancock 61, Northeastern 48

42. Park Tudor
University 67, Heritage Christian 57

43. S. Putnam
Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48

44. S. Ripley
Triton Central 40, S. Ripley 35

45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

46. Tell City
Paoli 68, Eastern (Pekin) 61, OT

47. N. Knox
Linton 37, S. Knox 33

48. Southridge
Forest Park 46, N. Posey 41

Class 1A

49. Kouts
Gary 21st Century 67, Michigan City Marquette 56

50. Triton
Triton 45, Argos 39

51. Fremont
Fremont 58, Elkhart Christian 47

52. Tri-County
N. White 65, Pioneer 46

53. Southern Wells
Southwood 58, Lakeland Christian 57

54. Attica
Lafayette Catholic 63, N. Vermillion 24

55. Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 85, Daleville 50

56. Blue River
Blue River 63, Randolph Southern 56

57. White River Valley
Bloomfield 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 39

58. Bethesda Christian
Indpls Metro 56, Bethesda Christian 48

59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lutheran 48, Greenwood Christian 41

60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Hauser 46

61. Borden
Borden 53, Christian Academy 51

62. Edinburgh
Edinburgh 49, W. Washington 38

63. Loogootee
N. Daviess 35, Barr-Reeve 29

64. Springs Valley
Springs Valley 66, Dubois 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

