Bobblehead commemorates 17-year-old Hank Aaron's tenure with the Indianapolis Clowns

INDIANAPOLIS — Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is featured in two new bobbleheads which went on sale Friday.

(Editor's note: The attached video is a 13News report on Aaron's death on January 22, 2021.)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame said the limited-edition bobbleheads show Aaron in the uniform of the Indianapolis Clowns, the last of baseball's Negro League teams to disband in 1962.

When Aaron signed with the Clowns in 1951 as starting shortstop, he was paid $200 per month. "Hammerin' Hank" would only play with the team for three months - and never actually in Indianapolis - before signing with the Boston Braves.

"He only played one season, but he was a great player. He wasn't the biggest player, he may not have been the fastest player, but his stats made out that he was an exceptional player," said Susan Hall Dotson with the Indiana Historical Society.

The bobbleheads are individually numbered to 4,136 - the number of hits in Aaron's professional career.

"Hank Aaron will forever be one of the best players in baseball history, and part of that history includes his time with the Indianapolis Clowns,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar said. “It’s important to remember the history of the Negro Leagues, and this bobblehead will help keep that part of Aaron’s legacy alive.”

The bobbleheads are priced at $30 and can be ordered here.