BIG EAST postpones fall sports season

Butler University competes in the BIG EAST in soccer, cross country and volleyball

INDIANAPOLIS — The BIG EAST has postponed its fall sports season, a decision that impacts athletes at Butler University.

The conference announced the decision Wednesday evening, affecting men's and women's soccer and cross country, volleyball and field hockey teams in the BIG EAST. Butler competes in each of those sports, except for field hockey.

The conference said it will investigate the possibility of moving the fall sports seasons to the spring next year.

Butler's football season was already postponed last week when the Pioneer Football League called off its fall season. That league is also remaining open to potentially playing in the spring.