Big 10 officially moves men's basketball tourney to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, 13News confirmed Thursday that the Big 10 Conference is moving its Men's Basketball Tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis next month, joining the women's league tournament and the entire NCAA tournament in the Circle City.

The conference has been exploring the details to move the men's tournament from Chicago's United Center to Indianapolis for months. The games are scheduled from Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 14.