The Boilermakers' center posted "RUN IT BACK" on Twitter Wednesday night.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is getting its big man back.

Center Zach Edey announced on Twitter Wednesday evening he's withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Purdue.

"RUN IT BACK," Edey tweeted.

Purdue announced Edey's decision with a video posted to Twitter, showing a staff member hanging his No. 15 jersey back on a clothes rack with other jerseys, followed by the line, "Zach is back."

🇨🇦 One more year with @zach_edey. pic.twitter.com/r6Qp22z2jY — Purdue Men's Basketball 🚂🏀 (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2023

Wednesday was the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft.