Youngstown State outlasts IUPUI 61-55

INDIANAPOLIS — Dwayne Cohill scored 14 points as Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 61-55 Thursday night.
The Penguins led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Jaguars rallied to pull within one at the half. IUPUI took a four-point lead with 16:41 left in the game, but Youngstown State scored the next seven points and never relinquished the lead.
B.J. Maxwell led IUPUI with 22 points. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars, who shot just 4-of-10 from the free throw line in the game.
IUPUI will host Robert Morris Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.