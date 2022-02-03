x
Freemantle has 23 points, No. 21 Xavier beats Butler 68-66

Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler in defeat.
Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) dribbles past Butler's Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and No. 21 Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low in 3-pointers, going just 3 for 17. 

Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7). The Bulldogs trimmed a 15-point deficit to four points twice in the last minute before Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Butler hosts St. John's Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon at Hinkle Fieldhouse. 

