Western Michigan defeats Ball State 78-68

Maddox was 6 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Broncos (7-20, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points and added three steals. Owen Lobsinger went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Broncos snapped a nine-game slide.