WATCH: Taylor University students go crazy at annual 'Silent Night Game'

Taylor students dress in costumes for the annual event, staying silent until the Trojans score their tenth point of the game.

UPLAND, Ind. — One of college basketball's great traditions was renewed Friday night at Taylor University.

The school hosted the 25th "Silent Night Game," as the men's basketball team faced Miami-Middletown. The Trojans won the game, 64-55, but the fun started much earlier.

Costumed students flooded into Odle Arena hours before the game, then remained silent, waiting for Taylor to score their 10th point of the night.

Uh oh … it’s that time of year again! The doors are officially open at the 25th-annual #TUSilentNight game pic.twitter.com/SMLoL2xRSD — Taylor Trojans (@taylortrojans) December 9, 2022

Things started off slowly for the Trojans, who fell behind 6-0 before senior Jason Hubbard's jumper got Taylor on the board. That sparked a 9-2 Taylor run that put the Trojans on the edge of mayhem.

Hubbard was fouled going up for a basket with just over 13 minutes left in the first half, but missed his first free throw. He made good on the second attempt, sending players for both teams running toward the bench as the Taylor student section - which wrapped around three sides of the court - roared to life and emptied onto the floor.

Hubbard finished the game with a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. As the clock wound down on the victory, the crowd joined together to sing "Silent Night," punctuated by a slam dunk by Anton Webb.

Taylor is now 24-1 all-time in the Silent Night Game, which started in 1997.

