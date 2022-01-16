Butler falls to No. 14 Villanova 82-42

The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half.

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to an 82-42 win over Butler.

Eric Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points for the Wildcats. Villanova won its sixth straight game.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points. Bryce Nze added 10 points. Butler shot 31% from the field.

The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71%, including 5-of-7 from three-point range, in the first half. A spurt by Butler had cut the Wildcats' lead to 31-20 with 4:37 remaining in the first half.

The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Butler missed 11 straight shots in the second half.

