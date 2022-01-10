UIC tops IUPUI, 67-65

The Jaguars remain winless against Division I opponents this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Johnson scored 17 points and dished out six assists as UIC kept IUPUI winless against Division I opponents this season with a 67-65 win in Indianapolis.

The Jaguars held the largest lead of the game for either team after B.J. Maxwell made a pair of free throws to give IUPUI a 50-42 advantage with 8:10 to play. But a Zion Griffin three-pointer on the Flames' next possession, followed by a three-point play by Jalen Warren and another Griffin basket tied the score with 6:28 to play.

From there, neither team led by more than three points and UIC iced the win with four free throws from Johnson in the final 18 seconds.

Bakari LaStrap led IUPUI with 16 points as the Jaguars fell to 1-12 on the season. Their lone win came against Division III Spalding. Maxwell and Jonah Carrasco each scored 10 points for the Jaguars.