No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 on Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the two programs.

It was the third straight double-double for Sanago, who also blocked four shots. He was joined by Andre Jackson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (12-4, 3-2 Big East), which returned to the top 25 this week for the first time since mid December.