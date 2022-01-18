x
Basketball

Rollins scores 24 to lift Toledo past Ball St. 83-70

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Rollins scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and JT Shumate scored 16 points and blocked four shots and Toledo beat Ball State 83-70.

Payton Sparks scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Tyler Cochran scored 12 with 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Rockets led 38-35 at halftime. After Sparks cut the lead to one on the first basket of the second half, Toledo outscored Ball State 43-17 over the next 13 minutes to open up a 27-point lead with 6:22 to play. 

The Cardinals held their opponent without a field goal the rest of the game, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Ball State is back in action Saturday night at Central Michigan.

