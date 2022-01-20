Tell Us Your Good News: IU students line up for game against Purdue

Some IU students stood in line all night for good seats for Thursday's basketball game against rival Purdue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's basketball season in Indiana and Dave Calabro took his search for some good news to Bloomington, where the IU Hoosiers were set to take on rival Purdue Thursday night.

Dave spoke with IU students as they waited outside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to get into the game.

Even though the fourth-ranked Boilermakers have won nine straight games over the Hoosiers, some of the students camped out overnight to get good seats for the game and are confident in IU's chances.

"Big Hoosier win tonight, the biggest upset of the season," said one student.

"No matter what happens, it's five banners to none, so it doesn't matter," said another.

Several fans were wearing suits in support of IU head coach Mike Woodson, who is undefeated at home when wearing a suit.