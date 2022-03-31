Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Notre Dame's Blake Wesley enter names for NBA draft

Ivey will forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility to turn pro.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Notre Dame's Blake Wesley have entered their names in the NBA draft.

Ivey will forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,” Ivey posted on his social media accounts Thursday.

Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. He joined Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the only players this season with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. Ivey is the fourth Big Ten player in 30 years to achieve those marks.

The 6-foot, 4-inch guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.

Notre Dame's freshman guard averaged a team-leading 14.4 points for his hometown Fighting Irish. Wesley tweeted his intention on Wednesday.

“I plan on staying in the draft,” Wesley told ESPN. “I’m in a great position. I’m ready for the NBA. I’m ready to start my next journey.”

Wesley was an Indiana All-Star at Riley High School and Notre Dame’s first South Bend public school basketball prospect since 1985.

He was the only freshman in a starting lineup dominated by seniors and graduate students at Notre Dame, which finished with a 24-11 record. That included going 15-5, along with North Carolina, as runners-up to Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Duke.

Some NBA scouts believe Wesley could be a mid-to-late first-round pick.