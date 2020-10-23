Purdue University won't offer season tickets for basketball season

In a letter to season ticketholders, the university said it still does not have a final determination for fan access for the men’s and women’s seasons.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University will not offer season tickets to the upcoming basketball seasons.

In a letter to season ticketholders, the university said it still does not have a final determination for fan access for the men’s and women’s seasons. It goes on to say it believes there will be limited attendance restrictions and so won't offer season tickets.

For those who previously ordered men’s or women’s basketball season tickets there are three options to consider:

Donate your season ticket purchase amount to the John Purdue Club's More Than a Game campaign to assist Purdue Athletics in managing through the financial challenges presented by these difficult times. Donating your ticket purchase will also earn you three times the John Purdue Club priority points. (Ex. $1,000 rolled over = 30 priority points). If your personal circumstances allow, please strongly consider this option as it has a significant and real-time impact on Purdue Athletics.

Roll over your payment to the 2021-22 basketball season.

Receive a refund. Your ticket purchase can be refunded to you in full via the same payment method used originally. Refunds to be paid by check will require four to eight weeks for processing.