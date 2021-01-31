x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Basketball

Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62

The Boilermakers have won five of their last six games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota forward Eric Curry, left, fouls Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half and Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62 Saturday night. 

The Boilermakers have won five of six. 

Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota. 

The Golden Gophers are 0-5 on the road this season. Minnesota had a 24-10 lead whittled down to 35-30 at halftime. 

Purdue opened the second half on a 10-4 run to take the lead and pulled away with a 11-0 run that made it 53-41 with 11:05 to play.

Credit: AP
Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) is trapped between Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Related Articles

 