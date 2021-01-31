Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62

The Boilermakers have won five of their last six games.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half and Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62 Saturday night.

The Boilermakers have won five of six.

Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers are 0-5 on the road this season. Minnesota had a 24-10 lead whittled down to 35-30 at halftime.