Basketball

Purdue routs Wright State to stay undefeated

It's the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0.
Credit: AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Wright State guard Trey Calvin (1) get tied up while going for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52. 

It's the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0. It's also the first time since December 2000 they've topped the 90-point mark in three straight games. 

The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points. But last year's Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue's two dominant big men.

Next up for the Boilermakers is 18th-ranked North Carolina Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. 

Purdue will then face either fifth-ranked Villanova or 17th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 21.

