WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52.
It's the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0. It's also the first time since December 2000 they've topped the 90-point mark in three straight games.
The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points. But last year's Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue's two dominant big men.
Next up for the Boilermakers is 18th-ranked North Carolina Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.
Purdue will then face either fifth-ranked Villanova or 17th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 21.