x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Thompson, Ivey lead No. 6 Purdue to 83-73 win at Iowa

Jaden Ivey had 15 points in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73.
Credit: AP
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots ahead of Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73.

Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the field — including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. 

Ivey, the team’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, missed Sunday’s 80-60 win at Northwestern. He didn’t start this one either, but played 21 minutes off the bench. 

Sasha Stefanovic had 14 points for Purdue. Trevion Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

Kris Murray led Iowa with 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Boilermakers will host No. 16 Ohio State Sunday at noon at Mackey Arena.

Related Articles

In Other News

Butler Basketball hosts kids camp