Ivey, Edey help No. 7 Purdue steamroll Indiana State 92-67

The Boilermakers have won five straight in the series and are 2-0 for the first time in three years.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points and Zach Edey added a career-best 22 as No. 7 Purdue routed Indiana State 92-67.

Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points for Indiana State, which suffered its first loss under new coach Josh Schertz.