No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65

Purdue sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the second half.
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates a defensive stop against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Purdue defeated Florida State 93-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and Brandon Newman added 13 to help No. 2 Purdue rout Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 

The Boilermakers won their seventh straight home game in the event and are 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16. Florida State was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points but never got closer than eight in the second half. 

Purdue sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the second half.

The Boilermakers host Iowa Friday night at 9 p.m. to start the Big Ten schedule.

