No. 4 Purdue beats Minnesota 88-73 for 4th straight victory

Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth Purdue player with 200 3-pointers. He has now hit a 3-pointer in 23 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in Purdue's history.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota.

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers had four players in double figures.

At the beginning of the second half, Sasha Stefanovic joined the double-figures club with 12 points and five assists. He became just the ninth player in Purdue's history with 200 three-pointers.

According to Purdue, Stefanovic has now hit a three-pointer in 23 straight games, which is the fifth-longest streak in Purdue history.

💯 + 💯@Sash_Stefanovic becomes 9th player in Purdue history with 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/NemMYH6A4h — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 3, 2022

Purdue has won four straight and seven of eight.

Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota, which lost its third straight.

Due to a massive winter storm bringing upward of 15 inches of snow to parts of Indiana, the Boilermakers decided to stay in Minneapolis on Wednesday night and travel back to West Lafayette on Thursday afternoon.

TRAVEL NOTE: We will stay tonight in Minneapolis and come back home tomorrow afternoon at some point.



Enjoy the snow tonight! pic.twitter.com/u9suXWFwKv — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 3, 2022