Liddell helps No. 19 Ohio State breeze past IUPUI 83-37

Ohio State used a 24-6 run to push ahead 61-30 in the second half, and the Buckeyes closed the game on a 19-0 run.
IUPUI's Chuks Isitua, right, posts up against Ohio State's Joey Brunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Ohio State never trailed in its 83-37 win over IUPUI.

Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season. 

The Buckeyes jumped ahead 9-0 early, but the Jaguars hung tough the rest of the first half. Ohio State led 37-24 at halftime. 

The game quickly got out of hand after the break. Ohio State used a 24-6 run to push ahead 61-30, and the Buckeyes closed the game on a 19-0 run.

Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars with 12 points.

IUPUI returns to Horizon League play Thursday at Wright State. The Jaguars lost to the Raiders, 72-58, in their previous meeting on Jan. 8.

