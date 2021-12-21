x
No. 3 Purdue silences Incarnate Word with 79-59 rout

The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two by a total of 49 points.
Credit: AP
Purdue's Jaden Ivey reacts after hitting a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue rout Incarnate Word 79-59.

Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds while Williams had 12 and eight.

Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals. 

Purdue didn't allow Incarnate Word to get closer than 17 in the second half.

The Boilermakers will have more than a week off over the Christmas holiday, returning to host Nicholls State on Dec. 29.

