Mitchell's 24 leads the Fever past the Lynx 91-73

Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Erica Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-73 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (8-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday. Kristy Wallace added 13 points and NaLyssa Smith scored 12.

Rachel Banham made five 3s and scored 18 points for Minnesota (14-16). Jessica Shepard added 13 points, Diamond Miller had 11 and Kayla McBride scored 10. Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.9 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Indiana grabbed five offensive rebounds on one possession late in the first half before Mitchell sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-33. The Fever led 45-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Mitchell.

Indiana scored the opening six points of the second half for a 51-35 lead. The Fever scored six unanswered points to begin the fourth to make it 77-59.

MINNESOTA (73)

Collier 3-12 1-2 8, Miller 4-12 2-3 11, Shepard 4-5 5-5 13, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 4-10 0-0 10, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Juhász 0-2 0-0 0, Milic 2-3 4-4 9, Powers 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 6-11 1-1 18, T.Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 25-63 13-15 73.

INDIANA (91)

Vivians 2-7 1-1 6, Wallace 5-10 0-0 13, Boston 7-9 1-2 15, K.Mitchell 8-15 3-3 24, Wheeler 6-9 4-4 17, Cannon 0-2 2-2 2, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 6-11 0-0 12, Zahui B 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-68 13-14 91.

Minnesota 21 14 24 14—73

Indiana 20 25 26 20—91