Mitchell's 24 leads the Fever past the Lynx 91-73

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Erica Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-73 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.
Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (8-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday. Kristy Wallace added 13 points and NaLyssa Smith scored 12.
Rachel Banham made five 3s and scored 18 points for Minnesota (14-16). Jessica Shepard added 13 points, Diamond Miller had 11 and Kayla McBride scored 10. Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.9 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Indiana grabbed five offensive rebounds on one possession late in the first half before Mitchell sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-33. The Fever led 45-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Mitchell.
Indiana scored the opening six points of the second half for a 51-35 lead. The Fever scored six unanswered points to begin the fourth to make it 77-59.
MINNESOTA (73)
Collier 3-12 1-2 8, Miller 4-12 2-3 11, Shepard 4-5 5-5 13, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 4-10 0-0 10, Carleton 0-0 0-0 0, Juhász 0-2 0-0 0, Milic 2-3 4-4 9, Powers 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 6-11 1-1 18, T.Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 25-63 13-15 73.
INDIANA (91)
Vivians 2-7 1-1 6, Wallace 5-10 0-0 13, Boston 7-9 1-2 15, K.Mitchell 8-15 3-3 24, Wheeler 6-9 4-4 17, Cannon 0-2 2-2 2, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 6-11 0-0 12, Zahui B 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-68 13-14 91.
Minnesota 21 14 24 14—73
Indiana 20 25 26 20—91
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-19 (Banham 5-7, McBride 2-6, Milic 1-1, Collier 1-2, Miller 1-2, Allen 0-1), Indiana 10-27 (K.Mitchell 5-11, Wallace 3-6, Wheeler 1-2, Vivians 1-3, Cannon 0-1, Hull 0-1, Smith 0-1, Berger 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 26 (Shepard 7), Indiana 39 (Boston 13). Assists_Minnesota 17 (Allen 5), Indiana 23 (Wheeler 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Indiana 16. A_2,551 (20,000)