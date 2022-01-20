Wright State routs IUPUI 73-45

INDIANAPOLIS — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 73-45.
Tied at 17 with 8:35 to go in the first half, the Raiders finished the half on a 22-3 run to all but put the game away, building their lead to as much as 33 in the final minutes.
Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Jaguars have now lost 11 straight games since picking up their lone win of the year, a 61-41 victory over Division III Spalding on Nov. 23.
IUPUI hosts Northern Kentucky Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.