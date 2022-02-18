LaStrap, Maxwell lead IUPUI to win over Robert Morris

Bakari LaStrap and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 18 points each.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Bakari LaStrap and B.J. Maxwell scored 18 points apiece to lead IUPUI to a 66-56 win over Robert Morris Thursday night.

The win is the Jaguars' first over a Division I opponent this season.

The game was tied 24-24 at halftime and stayed close for much of the second half before IUPUI pulled away, scoring 19 of the game's final 29 points to close out the victory.

The Jaguars were again playing with just six players due to injuries. Both Maxwell and Nathan McClure played the full 40 minutes for IUPUI, while Mike DePersia played 37 minutes.

Matt Mayers had 12 points to lead the Colonials.