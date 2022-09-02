Short-handed Jaguars fall to Purdue Fort Wayne 72-57

IUPUI dressed just six players due to injury in Thursday's game.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jarred Godfrey had 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat IUPUI 72-57.

The Jaguars had just six players available for Thursday's game due to injuries. The team recently held tryouts among IUPUI students to try to fill out the roster for the rest of the regular season.

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars Thursday with 19 points.

IUPUI never led in the loss to the Mastodons, who opened the game up after the Jaguars pulled within four points early in the second half. Purdue Fort Wayne led by as many as 22 points down the stretch.