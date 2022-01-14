Ivory scores 19 to lead Green Bay past IUPUI 69-54

The Jaguars are still looking for their first win over a Division I opponent this season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Donovan Ivory had 19 points off the bench to lead Green Bay to a 69-54 win over IUPUI, ending the Phoenix's seven-game losing streak.

Green Bay took the lead with just under 12 minutes left in the first half and never looked back. Randy Tucker added 17 points and eight rebounds in the win.

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars on Thursday night with 18 points. Azariah Seay added 16 for the Jaguars, who are still looking for their first win over a Division I opponent this season.