Slow start dooms IUPUI in 69-45 loss to Detroit

The Titans started the game on an 11-0 run and led by 26 points at halftime.

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI couldn't overcome a sluggish start Thursday night, falling to Detroit 69-45 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Jaguars fell in an early 11-0 hole, made just four field goals in the first half, and trailed the Titans 38-12 at halftime. Bobby Harvey had a pair of three-pointers in the half, accounting for half of the Jaguars' points. His triple with 13:45 left in the first half was IUPUI's first field goal of the game.

IUPUI outscored Detroit in the second half by a 33-31 margin, but never got within 20 points.

B.J. Maxwell scored 10 points in the second half after a scoreless first half to lead the Jaguars.

Madut Akec scored a career-high 20 points for Detroit, while Antoine Davis added 19 points and 10 assists in the TItans' first win of the season.

Thursday's game was the Horizon League opener for both teams.

IUPUI (1-6) is still looking for its first win against Division I competition. The Jaguars' lone victory came on Nov. 23 against Division III Spalding.