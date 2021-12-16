IUPUI falls to Chicago State, 61-55

INDIANAPOLIS — An eight-minute scoreless drought doomed IUPUI Thursday night in a home loss to Chicago State.
The Jaguars failed to score in the final four minutes of the first half and didn't get a point until just over four minutes into the second half as the Cougars opened up a three-point game en route to a 61-55 win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
IUPUI, now 1-9 on the season, got back-to-back three-pointers from B.J. Maxwell and Azariah Seay in the last 1:25 to get within five, but came no closer.
Maxwell led the Jaguars with 20 points and Seay added 15 in the loss.
Dominique Alexander led the Cougars with 17 points.
IUPUI will host Morehead State on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.