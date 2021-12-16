IUPUI falls to Chicago State, 61-55

The Jaguars went scoreless over an eight-minute stretch to fall to 1-9 on the season.

INDIANAPOLIS — An eight-minute scoreless drought doomed IUPUI Thursday night in a home loss to Chicago State.

The Jaguars failed to score in the final four minutes of the first half and didn't get a point until just over four minutes into the second half as the Cougars opened up a three-point game en route to a 61-55 win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

IUPUI, now 1-9 on the season, got back-to-back three-pointers from B.J. Maxwell and Azariah Seay in the last 1:25 to get within five, but came no closer.

Maxwell led the Jaguars with 20 points and Seay added 15 in the loss.

Dominique Alexander led the Cougars with 17 points.