IU women's basketball game against Rutgers canceled due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University women's basketball game against Rutgers University has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Scarlet Knights' program.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30. IU Athletics said the Big Ten Conference will determine the next steps regarding the postponement and potential rescheduling of this game in conjunction with conference COVID-19 policies.

Indiana’s next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Maryland.

This is the latest sporting event to have to cancel or postpone due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, IU announced the men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,” said Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement.