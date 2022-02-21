x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers.
Credit: AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court ahead of Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 88-82. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night. 

It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4). Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa’s 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead. 

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Hoosiers next travel to No. 13 Maryland on Friday, Feb. 25. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Crowd cheers return of Morristown's Quinton Batton on Senior Night