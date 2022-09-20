Indianapolis remaining home of Horizon League Basketball Championships

The championships will play at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum through 2026.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission announced an extension to keep Horizon League Basketball Championships in Indianapolis.

The partnership has been extended through 2026.

Indianapolis has hosted the semifinal and championship games of both the men’s and women’s tournaments since 2020. Indianapolis is also the home of the Horizon League offices.

The championships will play at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“This treasured venue has hosted more than a century of iconic events for our community and State, and we are thrilled to continue building those traditions with the Horizon League team,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director.

Since 2020, more than 18,000 fans have attended semifinal and championship games (when fan attendance was permitted), including more than 4,000 school-aged children during the annual School Day event that takes place during the Women’s Championship game.